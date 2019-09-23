Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Moog Cl A (MOG.A) Stake as Stock Price Were Volatile; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Dominion Energy (D) as Shares Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 69,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 62,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 884,076 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (MOG.A) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 85,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 196,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.42M, down from 281,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Moog Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 12,927 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA) by 44,879 shares to 278,081 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foster L B Co Com (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 141,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 100 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Com. Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 382,518 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 2,134 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.38% or 462,297 shares. Nomura invested in 0% or 4,474 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss reported 2.6% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 7,201 shares. Moors Cabot Inc holds 0.36% or 36,828 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 641 shares. Davenport And Lc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.39M shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 965 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.