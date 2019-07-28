Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Its Sp Plus Com (SP) Holding by $474,640; Dominion Resources (D) Stock Rose While Aviance Capital Management Decreased Stake

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 96,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,257 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (SP) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 13,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,686 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 158,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 69,347 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc Com (NYSE:GHL) by 171,392 shares to 720,855 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 218,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,166 shares, and cut its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 26,252 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.01% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 231,003 shares. 13,700 are held by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com. Dimensional Fund LP has 1.19 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Int Grp Inc owns 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 14,437 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 145,304 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 955,260 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested in 139,085 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 252,477 shares. Principal Finance Group reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 8,076 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 38,665 were reported by Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 56,789 shares to 56,880 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) by 187,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE).