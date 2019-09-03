Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered By $777,285 Its Newpark Res Com Par $.01Ne (NR) Position; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne (NR) stake by 13.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 86,365 shares as Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne (NR)’s stock rose 3.81%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 549,020 shares with $5.03 million value, down from 635,385 last quarter. Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne now has $554.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 139,623 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Crestwood Capital Management Lp holds 51,000 shares with $13.59M value, down from 67,200 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $136.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $284.01. About 749,742 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $6.92M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) stake by 13,960 shares to 172,686 valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Independence Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSEMKT:IRT) stake by 33,843 shares and now owns 454,011 shares. Foundation Bldg Matls Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 12,210 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.34% or 549,020 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 67,493 are owned by Group. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% or 63,692 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 70,757 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 100,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tcw Gp Inc reported 555,304 shares. 14,196 are held by Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 13,501 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 14.61 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 15,986 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communications has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability reported 19,078 shares. Gradient Invests Lc holds 3,625 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc owns 7,118 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) owns 17,351 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 396,436 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 65,658 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 4,761 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,373 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 5,532 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 1,879 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 81 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $765.40M for 44.66 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.