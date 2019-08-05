Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Upped Emc Ins Group Com (EMCI) Position By $501,177; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shorts Down By 3.79%

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Emc Ins Group Inc Com (EMCI) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 16,167 shares as Emc Ins Group Inc Com (EMCI)’s stock rose 13.27%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 217,054 shares with $6.92M value, up from 200,887 last quarter. Emc Ins Group Inc Com now has $777.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10,633 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 13/03/2018 – SOCGEN IN LEAD TO ACQUIRE COMMERZBANK’S EMC UNIT: HANDELSBLATT; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 06/03/2018 – VP Simonetta Disposes 405 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremIO; 06/03/2018 – VP Link Disposes 399 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 26/03/2018 – VP Jean Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc

Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. CMP’s SI was 2.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 2.67M shares previously. With 299,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP)’s short sellers to cover CMP’s short positions. The SI to Compass Minerals Intl Inc’s float is 7.64%. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 265,389 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) on Behalf of EMC Stockholders and Encourages EMC Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire All Remaining Shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. for $36.00 Per Share in Cash – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Continental Bldg Prods Inc Com (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 554,633 shares to 123,059 valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne (NYSE:NR) stake by 86,365 shares and now owns 549,020 shares. Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 5,884 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 30,192 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 9,241 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has invested 0.47% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Northern Trust Corp invested in 389,681 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.04% or 112,216 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Compass Minerals International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 23,918 shares in its portfolio. 5,968 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 5,191 shares. Moreover, Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 5.89% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oppenheimer Inc invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 214,054 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lenox Wealth Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 110 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 799 shares. Epoch Invest Partners Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.04% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,183 shares. New York-based Qs Limited Com has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9. GRANT RICHARD S bought 330 shares worth $18,153. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. The insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510.