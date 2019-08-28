Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position; Cim Investment Mangement Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Cut by $382,627

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 14.16 million shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 359.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 83,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 23,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 6.51M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 197,421 shares to 592,139 shares, valued at $22.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 146,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,208 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind Com (NASDAQ:ONB).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares to 7,833 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dodge & Cox Comment on Bristol-Myers Squibb – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After Trump Says China Wants to Restart Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

