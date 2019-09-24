Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in Transcat Com (TRNS) Has Lowered by $581,775; Bank Of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Devon Energy New (DVN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Transcat Inc Com (TRNS) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 23,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 226,052 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 249,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Transcat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 6,584 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 253,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 555,143 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, up from 301,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 1.81 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39M for 31.67 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 345,310 shares to 533,272 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transcat, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in May – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K TRANSCAT INC For: Sep 05 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transcat: The Best Tester Of Testing Equipments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 226,052 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Lc holds 53,543 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 16,158 shares. Punch & Invest Inc reported 336,643 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Eam Invsts Lc reported 0.22% stake. Wasatch holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 323,831 shares. Heartland holds 0.19% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 44,100 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 4,000 shares stake. 28,349 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 599,764 shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $184.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 26,584 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 148,395 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 16,871 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 82,009 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated holds 0.05% or 8,025 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fin Associate holds 390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 14,779 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The owns 58,535 shares. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 239,704 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 22,225 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 120,011 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 141,971 shares. Culbertson A N & holds 11,612 shares.