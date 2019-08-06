Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Stake by $6.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $312,750; Shares Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 4.15M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 128,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 328,831 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, down from 457,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 264,588 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 706,634 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.38% or 18.59M shares. Investment Services Of America Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,601 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs accumulated 128,425 shares. 23,988 are held by Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Company. Farmers & Merchants invested in 151,644 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 1.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lynch And In, Indiana-based fund reported 98,819 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 6.45 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,889 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.51% or 9,062 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 1.62% or 52,948 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Tru Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 2.45% stake. Natixis owns 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 688,777 shares.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5,091 shares to 62,320 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 105,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).