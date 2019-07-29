Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Stake in First Horizon Natl Com (FHN) by $4.75 Million; As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Market Value Declined, Fmr Has Trimmed by $9.93 Million Its Stake

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 261,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.69M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 76,716 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 18/04/2018 – Chile’s SQM says lithium industry needs at least $10 bln investment over 10 yrs; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp Com (FHN) by 24.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 365,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 589,892 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 469,306 shares to 533,106 shares, valued at $35.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 272,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.01M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Sociedad Quimica y Minera vs. Lithium Americas – The Motley Fool” on December 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tianqi And SQM Lithium: Resolution Of A Deal Both Need – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM slips as lower lithium margins mark disappointing quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Battery Stocks for High-Powered Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.25 million for 9.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon National Corp. receives SBA designation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Foundation Releases Inaugural Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.