Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Its Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by $20.29 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Raised Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (MDRX) by 91.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,439 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 195,606 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 17.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BLN TO $2.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-DEAL MAY BE TERMINATED BY UNIT & HEALTH GRID UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, INCLUDING IF DEAL NOT CONSUMMATED BY JUNE 26, 2018; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BLN, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO RETAIN ENTIRETY OF SINGAPORE SUNRISE CLIENT BASE; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 1.28M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 78,744 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,976 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has 153,347 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 2,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Management reported 0.74% stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd stated it has 17,853 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 234,794 shares. 408,196 were reported by Sadoff Investment Management Lc. Kentucky-based Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Highstreet Asset Management owns 9,748 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 949,965 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Invest invested in 480,707 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.3% stake. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Limited Liability owns 4,315 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,897 shares to 65,896 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G Reimagines Creativity to Reinvent Advertising Through Innovative New Creative Partnerships – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $72,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 16.16M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.11% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 1.07M shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 33,126 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 110,826 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Marshall Wace Llp reported 25,795 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Proshare Advsr Limited accumulated 40,886 shares. Morgan Stanley has 109,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Symphony Asset Mngmt invested in 90,885 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 746,258 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 105,737 shares to 133,887 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 51,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Agco Corp Com (NYSE:AGCO).

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $18.31 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allscripts +6.6% on Cowen’s LBO speculation – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts to sell its interests in Netsmart – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.