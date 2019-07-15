Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Nexstar Media Group Cl A (NXST) Holding by $14.47 Million; As O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Share Value Declined, Holder Synovus Financial Lowered Its Stake

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 1,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 7,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $403.05. About 167,505 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NXST) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 133,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 363,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 178,539 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWP, ORLY, HLT, APH: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.11M for 21.48 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,569 shares to 13,569 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir holds 3.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 75,107 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 31,596 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,004 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.33% stake. Westwood Holdings Gp has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brant Point Management Limited has 19,880 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 1,102 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Focused Wealth holds 15 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.33% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,605 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Axa has 75,565 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 13,735 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 65,473 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36 million was sold by SHAW JEFF M. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 10,459 shares to 140,572 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc Com New (NYSE:CIT) by 147,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:EIG).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 19.14 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A week in, AT&T, Nexstar blast each other over cancelled meeting, effort to â€˜foolâ€™ viewers – Dallas Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Appointment of Two New Directors, Cosmo DeNicola and Martin Pompadur – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of PRF – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.