Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lowered Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) Position by $1.83 Million; As Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stock Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased by $3.00 Million Its Position

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp analyzed 38,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 746,221 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co analyzed 42,640 shares as the company's stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 225,177 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, down from 267,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 329,540 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL) by 129,182 shares to 598,124 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR) by 46,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Svcs Incorporated reported 1,942 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 7,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 9,618 shares. Motco accumulated 22 shares. 206,357 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mngmt Ks. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 2,306 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,789 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 29 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 0.01% or 21,072 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gp stated it has 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 11.94M were reported by Blackrock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 43,700 shares to 140,100 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 180,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $177.78 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.