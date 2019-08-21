Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) by $7.05 Million; As Discovery (DISCK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 470,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 162,580 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 677,606 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) CEO Jerry Sweeney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc Com (NYSE:CBZ) by 20,235 shares to 247,868 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:CTT) by 52,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 1.24 million shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested in 306,084 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Los Angeles & Equity holds 0.04% or 479,037 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 25,696 shares. Legg Mason has 1,962 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 256,075 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 2.87M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Aqr Ltd Com holds 0% or 104,582 shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,196.04 down -6.49 points – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.