Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Its Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Cryolife (CRY) Share Price Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 738.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 53,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 123,105 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 10/04/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 31.33C

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (BDN) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 470,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52 million, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 805,097 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 7.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 83,702 shares to 106,960 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc C (NASDAQ:STRL) by 33,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Marten Trans Ltd Com (NASDAQ:MRTN).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Brandywine Realty Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust Increases Common Quarterly Dividend by 5.6% and Confirms Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forward Mngmt Lc owns 1.3% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 549,220 shares. Presima Inc accumulated 178,800 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 2.87 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 894,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,930 were reported by First Interstate National Bank. Sei Com has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 98,550 shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc has 5,110 shares. Security Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.73% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 126,342 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Tech Inc accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com stated it has 890,168 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 15,505 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. 15,443 are held by Bluecrest Capital Limited.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 5,764 shares to 13,850 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 41,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,934 shares, and cut its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI).