Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Holding in Fulton Finl Pa Com (FULT) as Valuation Rose; As Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Market Value Rose, Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (FULT) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 361,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 889,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 533,909 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 172,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 80,195 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) First Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for May 7 – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2018 Dividend Rate, Declares First Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend – PR Newswire” with publication date: December 20, 2017.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fulton Financial Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Drexel University Recognizes Fulton Financial for 2019 Drexel LeBow Analytics 50 Award – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.19M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth has 635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 395 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 20.27M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 7,692 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 220,500 shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 158,650 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,506 shares. 19,707 are held by Palladium Partners Ltd Llc. Wesbanco Bancorporation owns 34,078 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 202,205 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO) by 10,459 shares to 140,572 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 6,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT).