Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increases Stake in Foster L B Co Com (FSTR); As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Avalon Advisors Lowered Its Position

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Foster L B Co Com (FSTR) by 669.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 141,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The institutional investor held 162,389 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 21,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Foster L B Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.57M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 25,439 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster; 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR)

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 84,773 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, down from 92,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L.B. Foster: Litigation Overhang Settled And Future Optic Is Bright – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L.B. Foster: Free Cash Flow Potential Masked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “L.B. Foster Announces Acquisition of TEW Engineering Ltd – GlobeNewswire” on January 19, 2015. More interesting news about L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “L.B. Foster: Too Cheap For Too Long (Strong Upside Potential) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “L.B. Foster Company to Report Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,645 shares. Invesco Limited holds 60,607 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has 50,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 7,853 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 131,544 shares stake. Bragg Fin Advisors invested in 97,859 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Prelude Capital Management Lc invested in 800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 45,835 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 48,349 shares. Intll Gp holds 6,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 703,341 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 203,134 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 86,075 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 15,533 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc Com (NYSE:WPX) by 390,790 shares to 636,394 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd Com (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 26,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Market Vectors Etf Tr Vietnam by 26,957 shares to 167,659 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 103,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.59% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.44% or 57.49 million shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 1,488 shares. Cap Interest Limited Ca stated it has 3.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 53,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Telos Capital Mngmt reported 9,047 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc owns 3,882 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Ltd has 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,709 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability reported 71,035 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Aâ€™-Rated High-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy Sep 10, 2019 Here’s how to add REITs to your – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage REITs gain amid financial stock slump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.