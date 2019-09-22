Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Maintains Position in Vera Bradley Com (VRA); As Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Market Value Rose, Holder Private Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2357.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 544,470 shares traded or 72.17% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Vera Bradley Inc Com (VRA) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 44,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% . The institutional investor held 278,081 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 233,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Vera Bradley Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 814,104 shares traded or 147.27% up from the average. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 02/04/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.47, REV VIEW $415.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 16/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cargo Airline ATSG Lands Strong Second Quarter – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “All You Need to Know About Air Transport Services (ATSG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,757 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 2,400 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $49,776.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc accumulated 2.80M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ftb Advsr reported 30 shares. Private Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4.89% or 1.35 million shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 21,205 shares. 17,709 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.21% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advisors Llc holds 627,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt reported 59,000 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 386,858 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Renaissance Ltd Co reported 57,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 118 shares or 0% of the stock. Architects Inc holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates accumulated 0.67% or 821,259 shares.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vera Bradley to Host Analyst and Investor Day in NYC on October 3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vera Bradley Partners With Country Music Star Cassadee Pope – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vera Bradley: What A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Electric (GE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vera Bradley Launches New Performance Twill Collection – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 85,128 shares to 131,926 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,133 shares, and cut its stake in Marten Trans Ltd Com (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold VRA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 13.16% more from 22.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd holds 237,107 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 28,863 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Corp holds 244,478 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability holds 33,621 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 65,257 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 52,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 58,654 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 43,900 shares stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Nuveen Asset Ltd Com owns 167,872 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 101,043 shares. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 72,945 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 750 shares stake.