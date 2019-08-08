Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Its Howard Hughes Com (HHC) Holding by $6.14 Million; Argent Capital Management Decreased Premier (PINC) Holding by $1.11 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 89,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 122,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 137,599 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (HHC) by 534.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 56,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 66,819 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 10,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 81,790 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Inc holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 164,081 shares. 61,128 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 100,013 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 94 are held by Smart Portfolios Limited Com. Boston Ltd Liability holds 23,963 shares. Pnc Financial Gru has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 0.31% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 2.42M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Raymond James & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Loomis Sayles L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,431 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 470,534 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. PINC’s profit will be $37.72 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 51,525 shares to 237,313 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Voya Investment Llc holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 9,143 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,350 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa stated it has 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 3,272 are owned by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 128,144 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,887 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 65,496 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 12,610 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 7,237 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,050 shares. Villere St Denis J Lc holds 4.67% or 647,478 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 3,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 93,268 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 91,555 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MLI) by 177,672 shares to 230,527 shares, valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) by 10,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,378 shares, and cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Tr Pr Shs B.