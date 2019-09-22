Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Raised Its Kohls Com (KSS) Stake; AIRBUS SE ORDINARY SHARES (EADSF) Sellers Decreased By 4.72% Their Shorts

AIRBUS SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EADSF) had a decrease of 4.72% in short interest. EADSF’s SI was 181,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.72% from 190,800 shares previously. With 5,800 avg volume, 31 days are for AIRBUS SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s short sellers to cover EADSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 259 shares traded. Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Kohls Corp Com (KSS) stake by 12.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 13,723 shares as Kohls Corp Com (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 120,047 shares with $5.71 million value, up from 106,324 last quarter. Kohls Corp Com now has $7.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 2.52M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 12.55% above currents $49.02 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 149,530 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,016 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 4.57M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 14,058 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 997 shares. Quantum Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 138,803 shares. State Street reported 8.51M shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Provident Finl Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PFS) stake by 281,792 shares to 365,199 valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced National Bankshares Inc Va Com (NASDAQ:NKSH) stake by 8,499 shares and now owns 83,244 shares. Preformed Line Prods Co Com (NASDAQ:PLPC) was reduced too.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space divisions. It has a 30.23 P/E ratio. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, makes, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.