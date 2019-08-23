Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Boosted By $6.64 Million Its Analog Devices Com (ADI) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 14.20% above currents $28.02 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. See CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $31.0000 32.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 31.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $33.0000 32.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiate

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) stake by 193.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co acquired 63,222 shares as Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 95,940 shares with $10.10M value, up from 32,718 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc Com now has $40.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54M shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.80M shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 2.67% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.21% or 1.80 million shares. First Business Svcs Incorporated invested in 9,484 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Buckingham Capital Inc reported 48,679 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 17,017 shares. United Fire invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 139,657 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Savings Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.69M shares. 43,882 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Platinum Investment Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 11,372 shares. 5,500 are owned by Loews Corp. Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 1.61% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG) stake by 64,252 shares to 187,178 valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kite Rlty Group Tr Com New (NYSE:KRG) stake by 173,250 shares and now owns 545,708 shares. Asgn Inc Com was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 3.00M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CenterPoint Energy, Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 325,723 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 2.51M shares. 61,000 are held by Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. State Street accumulated 0.06% or 27.09 million shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl stated it has 4.46M shares. 38,887 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Creative Planning holds 55,082 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) or 8,090 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc holds 47,646 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs L P stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 79,398 are held by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 63,873 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 673,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 233,375 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 46,160 shares.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 24.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CenterPoint Energy’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.