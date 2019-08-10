Dalal Street Upped Micron Technology (MU) Position by $47.25 Million; Share Value Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake by $1.73 Million; Stock Value Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 82,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.20M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 2.14 million shares traded or 90.12% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche raises Micron on memory upturn – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Appoints Sharawn Connors as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Is Poised for an Upside Breakout but It’s Not a Done Deal Yet – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 0.18% or 8,780 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 117 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 554,486 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment accumulated 0.25% or 210,211 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.15% or 359,459 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 18,206 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Florida-based Ws Mgmt Lllp has invested 4.95% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Bancshares invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 139,435 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Theleme Llp accumulated 2.00 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 173 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 33,010 shares to 119,079 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,765 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Ent (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,310 activity.