Dalal Street Upped Micron Technology (MU) Position By $3.29 Million; Cigna (CI) Shorts Increased By 37.48%

Dalal Street Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dalal Street Llc acquired 86,480 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Dalal Street Llc holds 1.79M shares with $68.91 million value, up from 1.70M last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $55.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 13.10M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) had an increase of 37.48% in short interest. CI’s SI was 5.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.48% from 4.05M shares previously. With 2.43M avg volume, 2 days are for Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s short sellers to cover CI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.77% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.3. About 861,717 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL VALUE INCLUDES CIGNA’S ASSUMPTION OF APPROXIMATELY $15 BLN IN EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Combined Company to Make an Incremental Investment of $200M in Charitable Foundation; 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent – One Year Ahead of Goal; 05/04/2018 – America’s Favorite TV Doctors of America Are Now On-Call; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $41.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.85-Adj EPS $13.25

Among 14 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $48.19’s average target is -3.79% below currents $50.09 stock price. Micron had 39 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell”. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. UBS has “Hold” rating and $41 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 10. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. Longbow upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.43% or 470,886 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 124,340 shares. 10,447 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Com. D E Shaw And Inc reported 3.98 million shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 72,189 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 211,047 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,725 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 68,764 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.25% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 178,890 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 264,944 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 92,701 shares. Cidel Asset invested in 13,700 shares. Sageworth Trust Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Management reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Llc has invested 0.4% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 114 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex Financial Services Inc holds 4,768 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 72,170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.23% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Enterprise Svcs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 73 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 7 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc reported 1,400 shares. 509 were accumulated by Riverpark Capital Management Ltd. Baldwin Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,494 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 202 shares in its portfolio.

