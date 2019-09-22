Dalal Street Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Upped by $3.29 Million as Stock Rose; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Lowered Stake

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 2.25M shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 28,514 shares. Pictet Bancorp And Trust Limited reported 0.39% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,404 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 52,332 shares. Moreover, Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 86,608 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company holds 0.02% or 117 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 6,028 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 0.04% or 121,203 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.94M shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 13,500 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Snow Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Barclays Public Limited Company has 4.42M shares. Highland Capital Lc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Grassi Inv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 57,975 shares.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05M for 9.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 239,993 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 444,371 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northern reported 7.32 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc accumulated 75,420 shares. First Citizens Bank Commerce holds 0.02% or 18,003 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 374,800 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Moreover, Mesirow Invest Mngmt has 1.47% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 916,597 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). 6.75 million are held by Hg Vora Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 16,473 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Savings Bank And Communications has invested 0.02% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 191,983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.