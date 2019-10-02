Dalal Street Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Raised by $3.29 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Holding by $5.59 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 20.30M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 28,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 144,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.95 million, down from 173,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 11.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – House Democrats release Russian-bought Facebook ads to show ‘malign’ effect on 2016 election; 23/03/2018 – The Facebook data privacy and Russian election interference scandals show that artificial intelligence is still not up to many critical jobs in the technology sector; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (FB); 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn holds 21,962 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Bank Of Mellon invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca reported 2.75% stake. Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,441 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.12% or 6,309 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 reported 2,547 shares. Bellecapital International Ltd has 1,726 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Global Lc accumulated 140,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 3,222 shares. North American Corporation holds 3,281 shares. Permanens Cap LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cls Investments Llc reported 10,989 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Warren said she’s not afraid to hold Big Tech companies like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) accountable – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Buys CTRL-labs – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Next Year Wonâ€™t Be as Rocky for Facebook Stock as You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Does Micron Stock Have Analysts Falling in Love All Over Again? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Stock Set to Jump 30% to $65 Per Share on Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorporation & has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thornburg Inv Management Inc stated it has 748,246 shares. Whittier reported 369 shares. 683 Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1.26% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 360,000 shares. Nwq Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bankshares Of America De invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, California-based fund reported 4.82 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 44,029 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.18% or 8,525 shares. 14,411 are held by Srb. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 1,685 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paradigm Fin Ltd Company reported 87,199 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 190,850 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% stake. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv accumulated 0.08% or 28,703 shares.