Dalal Street Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Lifted by $3.29 Million; Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Has Lowered by $1.17 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 13.09M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 36.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 14,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 25,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 40,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 345,939 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.01 million for 25.01 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 340 shares to 29,558 shares, valued at $32.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 23,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

