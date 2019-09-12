Dalal Street Increases Stake in Micron Technology (MU); Dermira (DERM) Holding Maintained by Trellus Management Company Llc

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 12.22 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 341.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 46,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 13,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 169,109 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

