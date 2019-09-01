Dalal Street Increased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $47.25 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Lifted Stake by $6.89 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 54,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 180,172 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.06. About 1.94M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,335 shares. New York-based R G Niederhoffer Capital Inc has invested 3.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 70 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% or 476,622 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.19% or 5.02 million shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 183,882 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru Com has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 115,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 736,765 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 19,753 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bridges reported 10,513 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 11,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Washington invested in 0.01% or 570 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 455,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc has 1.41% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,452 shares.

