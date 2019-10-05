Dalal Street Increased Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake; Birchview Capital LP Raised Dermira (DERM) Holding by $900,000

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 736,987 shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 291,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability reported 408,557 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 40,122 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 1.51M shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has 5,653 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 64,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.29M shares. 2.79 million are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,335 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 67,401 shares stake. Manchester Management Ltd invested in 1,902 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 499,849 shares.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nea Management Limited Liability Company owns 3.51 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 747,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd reported 62 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 17,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 37,293 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 1,300 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Parkside State Bank And reported 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 219,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,265 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Aqr Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 2.33M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.25% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Franklin Inc invested in 1.37M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.