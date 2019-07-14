Dalal Street Holds Position in Micron Technology (MU); Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Stake

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 58.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 33,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,093 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 3.01 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – The JetBlue Foundation Empowers Tech and Innovation-Focused Programs by Providing Grants for STEM Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SEES 1Q RASM UP ABOUT 6.1%; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Load Factor for FebruaryWas 82.6 %, Unchanged; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Load Factor 84.6% Vs. 83.9%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE ANNUAL TAX RATE 24%-26%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX BETWEEN $900 MLN – $1,110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Adds New Cities and Routes as It Advances West Coast Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.53 million for 8.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.