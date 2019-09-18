Dalal Street Has Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $3.29 Million; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 1.45 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 30,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 62,316 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Micron Stock Is Poised to Surge, but Be Careful in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Llc reported 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,271 shares. 917 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invs. State Street Corporation accumulated 47.32 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.11% or 34,123 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 111,142 shares. Veritable Lp reported 19,676 shares. 376 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 211,047 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,177 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 27,159 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office holds 51,744 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank owns 9,420 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $218.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,715 shares to 189,887 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).