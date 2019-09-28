Dalal Street Has Upped Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Rose; As Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Stock Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lifted Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 89,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 44,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 703,696 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92 million shares traded or 178.34% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo State Bank invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 317 shares. First Lp accumulated 0.27% or 3.67 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 593,183 shares or 0.11% of the stock. J Goldman Co Ltd Partnership owns 35,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nordea Inv holds 0.02% or 232,455 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dupont Management holds 39,206 shares. Twin Cap Management accumulated 94,855 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 44,697 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.4% or 177,011 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 61,948 shares. Cap Ww Investors invested in 36.14 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Roundview Cap Llc stated it has 8,429 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold ARI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 94.70 million shares or 11.78% more from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 334 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). 57,365 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio accumulated 40,600 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp accumulated 41,120 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie owns 89,250 shares. Parkside Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 248,251 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 774,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 896,406 shares. Blackrock holds 23.87M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,445 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.07% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) or 22,000 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 93,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 11,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,621 shares to 28,552 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,619 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.