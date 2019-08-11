Dalal Street Has Raised Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $47.25 Million; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Stock Value Rose While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Trimmed by $342,463 Its Holding

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 275,793 shares traded or 104.19% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) by 139,834 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) by 30,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2015. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 0.56% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 4.39 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.14% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp invested in 4.28% or 4.66M shares. 22,933 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). First Tru L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.96 million shares. Nwq Investment Co Ltd Liability Company has 11,725 shares. British Columbia Corporation holds 0.11% or 330,540 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 413,186 shares. Teewinot Advisers Lc reported 49,200 shares stake. Davenport Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,683 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 6,583 shares.