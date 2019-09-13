Dalal Street Has Raised Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $3.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Polygon Management LTD Raised National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 19,759 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.18 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.27% or 3.67 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.41M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 12,836 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 821,665 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 210,345 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 105 shares. 156,556 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Axa reported 277,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Tru owns 1.01M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 7,815 shares. Eidelman Virant owns 63,101 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.42% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 189,498 shares stake.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXTA, ACM, MU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Disappoint – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 9,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Public Llc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 6,430 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Ubs Asset Americas reported 53,359 shares stake. Bank Of America De reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Teton holds 0.04% or 56,000 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.09% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 511,486 shares. 49,551 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 295 are held by Pnc Finance Service Group. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Standard General LP holds 12.92% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 15.32M shares.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia: If It Looks Like A Value Trap, It Probably Is – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cultured, Affluent Movie Audiences – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National CineMedia lower after revenue miss, dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NCMI, Standard General in deal to add board member – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2018.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 11.89M shares to 7.11 million shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 53,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,562 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).