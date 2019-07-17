Dalal Street Has Raised Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Value Declined; Kames Capital Plc Upped Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.32 million, up from 701,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75M shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 18.71 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc. by 29,748 shares to 210,931 shares, valued at $15.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 62,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,460 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,573 were reported by B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management. Saturna Capital has invested 2.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 28,986 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J Incorporated has 144,978 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Inc holds 66,333 shares. Sage Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 1,598 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 4.99 million shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 86,701 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Mgmt holds 2.26% or 29,815 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.37% or 55,312 shares. Bell Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 0.28% or 21,072 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 9,154 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,869 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

