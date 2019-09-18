Dalal Street Has Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $3.29 Million; Share Price Rose; Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $537,279

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 40,818 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.69 million, down from 43,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $248.49. About 168,328 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.21. About 7.08M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,238 shares to 72,047 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 38,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 29.03 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings.

