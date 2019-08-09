Dalal Street Has Lifted Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $47.25 Million; Amg Funds Has Increased Its Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) as Share Value Rose

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.04M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 14.18M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Gp reported 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated has 1.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 64,714 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.11% or 14,779 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 665,007 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jag Mngmt Ltd Company owns 12,606 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Peoples has invested 0.73% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Argi Serv Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 10,401 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 27,392 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,029 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Finemark Retail Bank And accumulated 3,165 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 1.19% or 15,053 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Philadelphia Company has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.