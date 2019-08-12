Dalal Street Has Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $47.25 Million; Mc Donalds (MCD) Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Holding by $430,164

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 8.49 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 45,354 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 47,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 907,645 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares to 107,849 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 163,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,687 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

