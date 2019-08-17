Dalal Street Has Boosted Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Price Rose; Glenview Capital Management Raised Flex LTD (FLEX) Position by $43.89 Million as Stock Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 4.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 20.54M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.44 million, up from 15.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.37M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 07/03/2018 SES Optimizes Events and News Broadcasting with New Product “OU Flex”; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018; 09/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Microbial Growth on Bre-Flex Versus PEEK Denture Base in Bilateral Maxillary Bounded Partial; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 208,440 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.83% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 62,097 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 79,739 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wolverine Asset reported 34,480 shares stake. Axa has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 173 shares stake. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Pension invested in 0.21% or 1.32M shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 1.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.27% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 521,799 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.2% or 279,706 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% or 12,129 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 223,340 shares in its portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 1.08M shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $150.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 666,945 shares. 2.06 million were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Frontier Com Limited Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 119,657 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.21% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 155,101 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 15,750 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 439,247 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Company reported 0% stake. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Co has 35,848 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 52,695 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.06% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 27,495 shares. Creative Planning holds 142,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

