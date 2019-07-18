Dalal Street Boosted Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Value Declined; Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Position Has Raised by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 531,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.65M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 337,384 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 26.18 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

