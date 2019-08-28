Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) At $7.03 Forms Bottom; Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s Sentiment Is 1

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold their positions in Aehr Test Systems. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.49 million shares, down from 5.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aehr Test Systems in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) formed multiple bottom with $6.61 target or 6.00% below today’s $7.03 share price. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) has $317.52M valuation. The stock increased 18.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 229,917 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 24.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT)

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.0066 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3266. About 1,004 shares traded. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has declined 43.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AEHR News: 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Reports 176% Revenue Growth Year over Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS(TM) Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aehr Test Systems, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEHR); 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS™ Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 24/05/2018 – Aehr Test Systems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the International Reliability Physics Symposium March 11-15, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q Adj EPS 2c

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, makes, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.93 million. The firm offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Aehr Test Systems for 1.90 million shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 200,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 156,112 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,313 shares.