Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is a company in the Computer Based Systems industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Daktronics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.30% of all Computer Based Systems’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Daktronics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.92% of all Computer Based Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Daktronics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics Inc. 516,923,076.92% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Daktronics Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics Inc. 36.96M 7 0.00 Industry Average N/A 7.23M 0.00

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Daktronics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daktronics Inc. -0.78% -0.78% -15.92% -16.47% -24.34% -14.32% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daktronics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3. Competitively, Daktronics Inc.’s competitors have 4.50 and 4.00 for Current and Quick Ratio. Daktronics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daktronics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Daktronics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Daktronics Inc.’s competitors are 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Dividends

Daktronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Daktronics Inc.’s rivals beat Daktronics Inc.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers digital billboards and street furniture displays used to display static images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry; Visiconn system and Venus Control Suite, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture comprising advertising light boxes for digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Brookings, South Dakota.