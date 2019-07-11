Daktronics (DAKT) Holder Spark Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $508,410; As Lennar (Call) (LEN) Share Value Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Cut Position by $6.37 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (DAKT) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 72,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,670 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 154,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Daktronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 1,521 shares traded. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 22.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 251,546 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 217,900 shares to 699,900 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold DAKT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 0.79% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Com reported 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Citigroup has 0% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 21,891 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Invesco Limited holds 265,288 shares. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). 187,150 are owned by Systematic Mngmt L P. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 47,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Capital L LP Nc stated it has 29,134 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Moody Bank Division holds 604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 123,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Analysts await Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DAKT’s profit will be $6.33 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Daktronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).