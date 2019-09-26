Daiwa Securities Group Upped Its Torchmark (TMK) Stake by $1.25 Million; Schwab Charles Investment Management Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG) Lowered as Shares Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 43,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.77 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.99 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Torchmark (TMK) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 14,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 104,487 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 90,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Torchmark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10,060 shares to 48,956 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 17,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Falcon Point Limited accumulated 2.69% or 442,198 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Profund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 221,619 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 79,658 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 430,462 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 228,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,015 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 6,404 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.13% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 132,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 181,972 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. VG’s profit will be $17.13M for 43.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

