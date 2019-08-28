Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding By $1.76 Million; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased T Mobile Us (TMUS) stake by 46.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 25,460 shares as T Mobile Us (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 29,493 shares with $2.04 million value, down from 54,953 last quarter. T Mobile Us now has $65.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 2.24 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 67.28% above currents $45.33 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.97 million shares. Quantum Cap stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.27% or 128,694 shares. Parkwood has 71,972 shares. Fil has invested 0.34% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davenport & Communications Limited Co owns 2.02 million shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability stated it has 7,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 1.08M shares. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Evergreen Capital Lc has 3,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance invested in 1,145 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 33,645 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 217,382 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.82 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gam Ag stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 19,148 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,248 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Comerica Bancshares invested in 28,053 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 24,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.30 million shares. American Gp owns 51,553 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,889 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 13,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 330,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

