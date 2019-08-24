Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $1.10 Million; Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) as Stock Price Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 883,726 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 8,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 18,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.13M for 8.66 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

