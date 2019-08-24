Daiwa Securities Group Trimmed Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) Position by $372,000; Sta Wealth Management Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Has Trimmed by $1.34 Million as Share Value Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $270.44. About 304,710 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The institutional investor held 51,800 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 144,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 5.17M shares traded or 54.13% up from the average. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,624 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 7,720 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,524 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 16,154 shares. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 67,227 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 49,703 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Putnam Fl Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,888 were reported by Element Capital Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.69% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 1,338 were reported by Congress Asset Commerce Ma. Credit Suisse Ag holds 636,645 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

