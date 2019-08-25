Daiwa Securities Group Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Lowered by $371,184; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Valuation Rose, Argent Trust Company Cut Stake

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 102,680 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, down from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 10,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 13,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $361.5. About 656,337 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com holds 404 shares. Lvw has 5,124 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.81% or 89,973 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 706 shares. Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,314 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc accumulated 0.09% or 6,387 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Com stated it has 177,430 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.69% or 1.67M shares. Cap Mngmt Va reported 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 21,202 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp invested in 1.5% or 1.01M shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 20,943 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Rlty (NYSE:KRC) by 214,078 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $267.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg (DIA).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $808.25 million for 19.07 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

