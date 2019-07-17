Daiwa Securities Group Raised Tesla (Prn) (TSLA) Position By $2.61 Million; Epr Properties (EPR) Sentiment Is 1.33

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 161 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 121 reduced and sold positions in Epr Properties. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 62.05 million shares, down from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Epr Properties in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 94 Increased: 108 New Position: 53.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Tesla (Prn) (TSLA) stake by 336.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc acquired 9,356 shares as Tesla (Prn) (TSLA)’s stock declined 24.73%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 12,138 shares with $3.40M value, up from 2,782 last quarter. Tesla (Prn) now has $44.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 8.15M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sees Positive Net Income, Cash Flow in 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – MUSK: NTSB TAKES A LONG TIME, TESLA CAN’T WAIT TO RELEASE INFO; 18/04/2018 – InsideSources: Tesla Powerwall 2: A Strange Solution for New Hampshire’s Energy Security Woes; 03/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s promises to investors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 14/05/2018 – Here’s the memo Elon Musk just sent announcing a major shakeup at Tesla; 15/05/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES DESCRIBED BY PEOPLE FAMILIAR

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 20.05 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 596,823 shares traded or 26.97% up from the average. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 146,700 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 31,105 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Co Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.91M for 14.30 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B also sold $4.40 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Gracias Antonio J. had sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84M on Wednesday, January 16. $305,420 worth of stock was sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00M. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla had 68 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $192 target. Cowen & Co maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, January 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amer Century has 0.18% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 626,333 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 335,427 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.12% or 7,530 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 4,890 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Cetera Lc has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 441 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 85 shares. Optimum holds 0.03% or 332 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 125 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 2.22% or 481,122 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 94,387 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,043 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stake by 4,025 shares to 17,220 valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) stake by 2,237 shares and now owns 31,143 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was reduced too.