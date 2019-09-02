Daiwa Securities Group Raised Its Centene (CNC) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc acquired 7,811 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 15,622 shares with $830,000 value, up from 7,811 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $18.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

Among 2 analysts covering Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mcgrath Rentcorp has $8300 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 24.16% above currents $64.03 stock price. Mcgrath Rentcorp had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. Berenberg maintained the shares of MGRC in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 36,517 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through four divisions: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. It has a 18.09 P/E ratio. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Sg Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.38% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 61,467 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Oberweis Asset has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Rk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 309,699 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 62,344 shares. Parametric Portfolio accumulated 62,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 51,849 shares. State Street Corp holds 527,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 86,020 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,116 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,556 shares. Teton Advsrs invested 0.23% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). 44,100 are owned by Swiss National Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 33.04 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 633,987 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 129,030 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,710 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein invested in 0.1% or 57,646 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,380 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust accumulated 0.36% or 20,230 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,800 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,903 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Mngmt Lp has 1.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 0.05% or 6,760 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. had bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 43.18% above currents $46.62 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) stake by 24,969 shares to 67,208 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stake by 32,300 shares and now owns 39,400 shares. Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was reduced too.