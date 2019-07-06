Daiwa Securities Group Raised Its Caterpillar (CAT) Stake; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Shares Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 152,902 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1023.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 75,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raytheon Agrees To Mega Merger With United Technologies – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,642 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 18,501 shares. Eam Invsts Lc reported 37,149 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) or 2,550 shares. Daruma Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3.12% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 649,585 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 57,306 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 5,100 shares. Ftb invested in 413 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco invested in 22,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,848 shares. 27,127 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 4% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Envestnet Asset reported 39,301 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 20,667 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn holds 300,890 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt Plc: Price Gouging Drug Company Due For A Dead Cat Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Reasons Why Now Is A Good Time To Buy A Shovel-Full – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Caterpillar Shares Fell 14.1% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Double Downgrade Hurting Caterpillar’s Stock – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.13% or 254,687 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.31% or 473,960 shares. 9,817 are held by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company. Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 3,350 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 16,346 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 5,318 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Invest Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Com Ltd reported 0.64% stake. Ipg Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 6,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.26% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,898 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 16,250 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 5,057 shares to 78,203 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,950 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).