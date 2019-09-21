Daiwa Securities Group Position In Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (UGP) Was Lifted; Redmond Asset Management Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Increased by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr (UGP) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 60,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 108,700 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 47,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 2.17M shares traded or 103.78% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts (NYSE:GPN) by 7,993 shares to 43,871 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,257 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com (Prn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.